Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming reach settlement over alleged biometric privacy law violations

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — (25 News Now) - Time is running out to be part of an $825,000 settlement reached in a proposed class action lawsuit involving Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino.
The lawsuit claims that Par-A-Dice and Boyd Gaming violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, as customers’ faces were visible to certain security cameras at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino’s sportsbook.
By collecting that biometric data through certain surveillance cameras, it does not comply with the law, the lawsuit alleges.
This happened between September 2020 through June 2021.
The settlement still needs final approval from the Tazewell County court.
A hearing on that is set to take place in February.
The settlement website is here.
