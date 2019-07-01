URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Multiple streets will be closed for an Urbana event on July 4.
The closures are scheduled to be active from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for the Champaign County Freedom Celebration Parade and 5K race. They include the following areas:
- Florida Avenue from the west City limits (Wright Street extended) to Busey Avenue
- Lincoln Avenue from Florida Avenue to Green Street
- Illinois Street from Lincoln Avenue to Goodwin Avenue
- Gregory Street from Illinois Street to Oregon Street