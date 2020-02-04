(WAND) - A paramedic is accused of sexually assaulting a patient who was being taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Jeffrey Sanford Jr., 47, of Gifford is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault.
The News Gazette reports the alleged assault happened in an OSF PRO Ambulance rig on July 22.
Sanford Jr. was arrested Monday. Detectives have been investigating since last summer.
The victim, a 48-year-old woman from Rantoul, said Sanford Jr. pressured her into performing oral sex on the way to the hospital.
Sanford Jr. has denied the allegations.
The victim had a sex assault kit performed, and DNA swabs were collected from Sanford Jr. Test results showed a match from the swabs taken from both.
When Sanford Jr. was interviewed again, police said he told them he was familiar with the victim from previous medical calls.
Sanford Jr. said he has been a paramedic for 24 years.
If convicted, Sanford Jr. faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years in prison.