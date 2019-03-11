CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Unit 4 school district families have a chance to get extra help on schoolwork Monday.
A Parent Lab is being held at the Champaign Public Library Douglass Branch at 504 E. Grove St. between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Parents will find out how to help their children with schoolwork and improve their own literacy in the process.
Parents will get to work with Project READ tutors to become familiar with the same skills kids and grandchildren are learning in school, focusing on math and reading.
Dinner and childcare are provided free of charge.
