CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - Studies show children feel more vulnerable than they have in recent years and it's finding its way into schools.
"We're forcing everyone to get fit back in that normal box that really is impossible to fit back into", said a parent of three kids in the Champaign school district, Leslie Kimble.
A CDC study found the number of mental health emergency department visits from adolescents 12-17 went up 31 percent just last year.
Former school social worker now clinical social worker Amy Dean says schools are scrambling to keep up.
"Teachers and other staff having to figure out how to manage the classroom and the other children and teach and keep them working and engaged, and also helping, you know, the smaller number of children who are having a hard time even just being present," Dean said.
She knows Champaign schools are utilizing their trauma response program and have been more in recent months.
"Quite frequently already. And so that is where social workers and psychologists volunteer to be on a team, which I used to participate in, and will get called out to another school to be available as trained counselors to support students through a situation," Dean said. But for parents, it's hard to see the resources in action.
"I would like a more proactive approach versus a reactive like, oh, gosh, where are we this happened now we have to take care of it," Kimble said. But funding is not always put toward mental health Dean says.
"I don't think that anybody denies that there's a need for it. But when it comes to funding, that is probably the biggest hamstring that school districts face in terms of wanting to have the supports in place," Dean said.
Dean says teachers need to feel supported to support kids even more during this time.
"They need to feel like they can focus on on the things that are truly essential," Dean said.
