CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say the body of a missing Illinois child has been found and his parents are in custody.
Law enforcement leaders said in a press conference they believe they’ve found the body of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave. That grave was in rural Woodstock at a location only miles away from the Crystal Lake home where he lived.
Investigators say parents Joanne Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. provided information that led to the recovery of the child's body during overnight questioning that continued to early Wednesday. They say evidence from the "forensic analysis of cell phone data" was shown to the parents.
Cunningham and Freund Sr. had said they last saw the child one week ago when they put him to bed at home, NBC Chicago reports. Freund Sr. told law enforcement in a call the next morning that the child wasn't home or in nearby areas they had checked.
Other issues involving the parents have surfaced. The station reports the state Department of Children and Family Services took their other son into custody the day the victim was reported as missing. Both parents were in court for a custody hearing related to that child on Tuesday.
Both parents face charges Wednesday. Cunningham is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and another charge of failure to report a missing or child death. Freund Sr. faces five first-degree murder counts, two aggravated battery charges, one aggravated domestic battery charge, two for concealment of a homicidal death and another for failure to report a missing or child death.
A cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the McHenry County coroner at a later date. The coroner’s office and FBI investigators remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black shared some thoughts after the body was found.
"To AJ’s family, it is our hope that you may have some solace in knowing that AJ is no longer suffering and his killers have been brought to justice," Black said. "We would also like to thank the community for their support and assistance during this difficult time. To AJ, we know you are at peace playing in heaven’s playground and are happy you no longer have to suffer."
Investigators say they’re still reviewing evidence.