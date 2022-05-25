SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield parents are sharing their concerns about the gun found with a student at Lee Elementary School Tuesday. But parents are breathing a sigh of relief that their children are safe.
Springfield Police said because of the heightened concern, in the wake of a mass shooting in Texas, it is increasing patrols at all District 186 schools until the end of the year.
"Its not a conversation your have at the dinner table, its not a conversation that is easily talked about because you don't know when, where or how it can happen," Teisha Gardner told WAND News.
Gardner has three children at Lee Elementary School. She said her first grader's classmate was the child who brought a firearm to school Tuesday.
"I go and I ask my son- I said what happened at school today. He said 'oh mom let me tell you what happened'. My heart and my jaw drop at the same time," Gardner explained.
Gardner said she had missed a voicemail from the school principal, alerting parents that police were called to Lee at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report that a student had a gun in their backpack.
"He said that they did put everybody on lockdown. They did get a chance to stay in the room and to stay seated," Gardner added.
The gun was recovered and police are still investigating.
District 186 said in a statement:
"Yesterday, at the beginning of the school day at Lee Elementary, a gun was found in the book bag of an early elementary aged student who brought it to school from home. The teacher was able to alert the administration first thing, and the weapon was recovered from inside the book bag without incident. We applaud the staff for their efforts. All students and staff were safe during the day and the District security team immediately deployed to Lee school. The Springfield Police Department responded quickly to assist. The investigation is still on-going and the weapon is in their possession. Students and staff were able to continue with their normal schedules of teaching and learning during the day yesterday. We notified staff and families at Lee School yesterday. "
Gardner said the fact that this incident at Lee happened as a mass shooting was unfolding at a Texas elementary school- has left her shaken.
"To think that, that could be us- being the parents huddled outside in the midst of uncertainty. That's a fear that I don't want anyone to feel," Gardner said.
District 186 said it is working to keep children safe by controlling public access to one entrance at each school, screening guests prior to entry, using metal detectors for students and guests at high schools and having security guards at elementary, middle and high schools.
Police said anyone with information about the incident at Lee is asked to call the Springfield Police Department or Sangamon County Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
