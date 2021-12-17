DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local mother didn't take any chances on Friday after threats circulated on TikTok suggesting violence.
Threats to schools nationwide circulated on TikTok on Thursday. They caused confusion and panic among some parents.
Rainey Miller has five children in grades K-6. She said when she saw the threats, she made the decision to keep her kids at home.
"I take any threat serious against my kids," she told WAND News on Friday.
The vague threats, with origins unclear, featured text singling out Friday, Dec. 17, and warned of school violence on that day.
"It's terrifying," Miller said.
Miller recalled the Sandy Hook shooting, which was one of the reasons she made the decision to keep her kids at home. Dec. 14 was the 9-year anniversary of when a 20-year-old gunman opened fire on elementary students.
No specific schools or locations were mentioned in the viral threat. Law enforcement agencies around central Illinois ensured parents and community members took the threat seriously and some even increased the police presence at school on Friday.
Local school districts relayed parents and students they were also taking extra precautions to keep kids safe.
Just last week, online threats caused alarm in Sangamon County schools. Law enforcement, District 186 leaders and the Sangamon County state's attorney spoke to the community about the seriousness of making threats toward schools.
"You may think that because you are under 18 that nothing is going to happen to you if you make a threat to a school. I want to be absolutely clear that is one hundred percent not the case," Dan Wright, Sangamon County state's attorney, said.
Law enforcement encourages people to report any threats they see online. in a Facebook post encouraged people to report threats they see.
They also remind parents to monitor their kid's social media and know who they are connecting with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.