FRANKLIN, IN. (WAND) -They were 121 miles away from each other. An 11 year-old girl and 19 year-old male. What brought these two together? The simple touch of a keyboard.
"Every single day, they are out there communicating online. Whether it's through online, through social media, or different apps. it's non-stop 24/7 somebody can be chatting with somebody," said Damian Katt, Investigations Commander at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say that's what happened in this case, when the 11 year-old girl of Georgetown, Illinois was reported missing. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says deputies eventually found her in Franklin, Indiana with 19 year-old Daniel Clark. That's over two hours away from her home.
According to the field report per Johnson County Sheriff's Office:
"After knocking in the front door, they were greeted and found (the 11 year-old) inside the residence. They then made contact with Vermilion County to notify them of the 11 year-old's safety... (The 11 year-old) stated that they had met online and she went with Dylan back to his parent's house. She advised that there was no sexual interactions between the two. She was asked what would get her into a car and travel from Vermilion County to Johnson County Indiana. She said she did not know."
Officers say they're seeing more cases like this all the time.
"More and more this is an evil world. And we see this happening so often. These people are out here these predators are out here. And they will take your children," said Katt.
These devices are apart of everyday life and right now, parents need to monitor them more than ever.
"This isn't the time to be your friend, it's time to parent. There are apps that are on your child's cellphone that may look like something as innocent as a calculator," said Katt.
Like this one here. I type in a secret passcode, unlocking a hidden messaging app.
"A 27 year old male pretending to be a 17 year old. And that's scary, and it should scare parents," said Katt.
Its important for parents to know what's really out there and how easy it is to get trapped.
"We just need to get this information out there to parents, how prevalent this is and how often it's happening. There are people out there that are evil and will manipulate your children," said Katt.
