OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for the parents of the teen who allegedly shot and killed four students at a Michigan high school.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said authorities seek Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of suspect Ethan Crumbley. According to law enforcement, the attorney of the parents contacted detectives Friday morning, saying she represented them and would make arrangements for their arrest if charges were issued. Detectives moved to arrest the parents after warrants were issued, but the attorney contacted detectives again to say repeated to attempts to reach the parents by phone or text were unsuccessful.
“We have our Fugitive Apprehension Team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others actively looking for them and have every expectation we’ll have them in custody soon,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges. They cannot run from their part in this tragedy.”
Warrants against Jennifer and James Crumbley charge them with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, which is a 15-year felony. Leaders said the couple could be driving a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.
Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling Tuesday at Oxford High School. Authorities said the shooting wounded six other students and a teacher.
He faces multiple felony charges.
