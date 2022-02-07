(WAND) - Local parents are sharing frustrations over the back-and-forth mask requirements for Illinois students. Across the state, hundreds of kids walked into school without a mask Monday for the first time in almost two years.
"Oh good, we're getting back to choice - so that's a good thing," Rochester parent Chris Covert told WAND News.
Covert has a junior high school and high school student in the Rochester School District. He was relieved to hear students and parents now have the option to not wear a mask.
"Look, it's just our choice. Some people feel more comfortable wearing them, some people don't want to. I can see both ways, and that's how our kids are," Covert explained.
But not everyone agrees with the rule change.
"This is a health crisis. Our medical professionals are the ones I think we should be listening to," Tracee Durham, a Mount Zion parent, told WAND News.
This all started when about 150 schools sued the state of Illinois, arguing the governor does not have the right to require masks in schools.
On Friday, a Sangamon County judge agreed, issuing a temporary restraining order against the governor's mask mandate.
On Monday, the Illinois Attorney General appealed that ruling, asking the judge for an emergency pause on the restraining order.
"It's just like waking up and asking, 'what are the rules today?' That's kind of how we are, I completely understand everybody was hit by surprise," Covert explained.
Covert said this is just the latest example of the back-and-forth parents have been experiencing the entire pandemic. His children are choosing to wear masks in school, but he said the constant policy changes have become divisive.
"It was happening online last night and they were getting real nasty with each other back and forth in these group chats back and forth," Covert added.
"At school conversations have come up about the masks and they've become kind of political," Durham said.
Both parents told WAND News they're encouraging kids to above all be kind to their classmates.
"The biggest thing we spoke about with them was just being kind to others and respecting other people's choices," Durham explained.
WAND News will continue to follow this legal battle and keep you updated when a judge rules on the attorney general's appeal.
