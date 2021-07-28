MONTICELLO, III (WAND) - “Please don't put our teachers, our parents and our students through that. Do the responsible thing to keep our children safe." Parents packed the Monticello School Board meeting to urge the board to reject a proposal making masks optional and not required for grade school children.
"Our main concerns are safety and health of our children," says one concerned parent in Monticello. Parents in the Monticello School District are scared for their kids 12 years old and younger who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
Tony Pomonis is a concerned father of three kids, two of those in grade school. He tells WAND News if masks are not required, he won't feel safe sending his kids to school. "We have a one year old as well that's home and we would be devastated if that one year old was negatively affected by something that their siblings picked up at school."
Earlier in the week, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman announced there would be a "recommended masks" policy, where masks for grade school children would not be required. He tells WAND News, he is just going by the CDC guidelines. “Our current proposed plan for return to school is to follow the CDC guidelines, which indicate that anybody inside the school is recommended to wear a mask, so it doesn't say optional, it says they're recommended to wear a mask."
But with new CDC recommendations, parents are hoping the school board takes another look at the proposal and changes their course of action for the 2021-2022 school year.
One concerned mom is scared her son won't be able to feel safe around his peers. "My child is in grade school, he's under 12, so I'm concerned about so many children in the school being under 12. They would all basically be unvaccinated and be together in close classroom, not being able to be six feet apart and unmasked." She tells WAND News
The school board did approve the proposal to make masks recommended, but not required. They say they will hold another meeting on August 12th to re-evaluate based on new data and updated CDC guidelines.
