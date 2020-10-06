DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After reports of kids playing on train tracks, a central Illinois fire protection district and a police department remind parents to talk with their kids about railways safety.
The Bethany Fire Protection District made a post on Facebook Monday evening after the department got word that kids were playing on the train tracks and jumped off right before a train passed through.
Chip Pew, Illinois Operation Lifesaver, said trains can create and optical illusion so people don't realize how fast they are going.
"Trains are big and they take a long time to slow down and stop," explained Pew. "We certainty want people to look at trains and wave at trains, but they have to respect trains. you know they are big and they are unforgiving and they play no favorites."
Illinois Operation Safety reported Illinois is ranked fourth in the U.S. for highway-rail crossing collisions in 2019. A total of 21 of those were fatal.
"People always think this stuff happens to someone else, but everybody is somebody (and) could be anyone, including you," Pew said.
Pew said every year he talks about the trespassing issue. He wants parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of going onto a trial company's property.
"Kids, even adults, you know, sometimes they feel like the tracks are the easiest way to get from point A to point B, but they are private property and really kind of a general rule of thumb, nobody should be within 20 feet of the center of the rail (unless you are crossing at appropriate areas)," Pew said.
According to FRA, Illinois ranked 5th for trespassing incidents in 2019. Of those, 29 were fatal.
To learn more about Illinois Operation Safety, click here.
