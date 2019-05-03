CHANDLER, Ariz. (WAND) – The parents of a child dropped on her head by a medical staff member want an apology from the hospital.
The child, Morgan Rodgers, was born in February at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Arizona. Video posted to Facebook shows medical staff working to clean the child when one of them appears to lose grip on the infant, causing her to fall onto the table.
Derrick Rodgers, the infant’s father, told NBC News he confronted medical staff about what happened.
“I told him, I said, you dropped my daughter,” he said. “And his initial reaction was nothing at first, until I said I have the video. And he asked me to see the video and when I showed him the video, he was speechless.”
The parents are worried about possible head trauma and other possible long-term effects of what happened. An ultrasound showed the child has a grade one hemorrhage, but it’s unclear if the drop or the face that she was born prematurely caused it.
“I just want people to know what happened to my baby,” said Monique Rodgers, the infant’s mother.
Dignity Health, the hospital’s parent company, issued a statement:
“Because of patient privacy laws and a request from the family not to release information, we are unable to comment specifically on this matter. The safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern. The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review.”