PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett released details regarding a man who died of hypothermia on Wednesday morning.
911 dispatchers were called around 6:30 a.m. by a man who found his friend, George W. Heath, unresponsive. Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call on North Austin St. and summoned the coroner after reviewing the scene.
Heath was homeless and staying on the property of an acquaintance while searching for a place to live. The owner of the residence had offered to allow Heath to stay in his home but Heath declined to stay inside. As an alternative, Heath stayed in the detached garage with a tent and small electric space heater.
As temperatures dropped into the low 20's overnight, Heath succumbed to hypothermia.
George W. Heath was 61 years old.
For anyone in need of a warm place to stay, warming centers can be found throughout Central Illinois.
