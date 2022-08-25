CHRISMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Paris man was found dead Thursday after he became trapped underneath a zero-turn mower he was using.
Joshua Grant Blue, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of a rural Chrisman farm were he had been mowing.
Blue's family took care of mowing multiple locations. When he did not return home after leaving to mow hours earlier Wednesday, his wife called his father.
His father and brother went searching for him and ultimately found him at the rural Chrisman farm where he had been mowing around the edge of a pond. The mower he was on hit a depression along the pond bank, causing it to roll over and pin him underneath.
Blue's father called 911 after finding him just after midnight Thursday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Edgar County Sheriff's Department.
