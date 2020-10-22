PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris man's remains have been found in the rubble two days after a fire broke out at his apartment.
Emergency responders were called out Monday just before 5 p.m. to a fire containing several apartments at 507 South Central Ave. in Paris.
All residents except one, Larry P. Arrasmith, 54, were accounted for. They were unable to find Arrasmith.
Firefighters initially thought he made it out of the apartment, but had not yet checked in with family.
Arrasmith's family reported him as a missing person Wednesday morning after they still had not heard from him.
After two days of searching the fire debris at the apartments, Arrasmith's remains were found Wednesday afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
The official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy Thursday.
No foul play is suspected based upon current available evidence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the State Fire Marshall and the Paris Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.