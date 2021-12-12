PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Paris Union School District No. 95 has removed a volunteer assistant coach accused of solicitation of minors from all school duties.
In a letter to parents and community members, Paris Union School District No. 95 made the move after the school learned about the allegations.
The district said it has been working with law enforcement and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
"The professional expectations for our staff members are very clear. and this type of behavior will not be tolerated," said Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson. "The safety of our students is our top priority, and we will continue to work with state and local authorities as they assess this situation."
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to reach out to the Paris Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.