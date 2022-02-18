PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Paris schools are planning to open a school health center to serve students.
Paris Union School District No. 95 officials said the district has been approved and funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health to have an official school health center. Starting this summer, the district will start taking in grant funds to serve students in a school-based health care plan.
The district will be able to give health care services in schools directly to students with parent permission. Students can receive routine medical exams, physical exams for school or sports, treatment for an acute illness, mental health services/referrals and more, per a press release.
The district will employ its own nurse practitioners and support staff to make these services available.
"There are 64 school health centers in the state of Illinois, and only 18 exist outside of Cook County. Paris 95 is excited to become the next school health center to serve our students," said Dr. Jeremy Larson, the district's superintendent. "Over the next few months, Paris 95 will be busy finalizing plans, working with IDPH to ensure we meet all guidelines before our opening day, and recruiting and hiring healthcare employees. Our goal will be to continue to work with local organizations to support this project and align services and communication channels."
The district said the school health center grant puts it at a total competitive grant funding of $5.6 million since July 1, 2021.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
