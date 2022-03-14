PARIS, Ill. (WAND)- Paris Union School District No. 95 Superintendent Jeremy Larson has been named Superintendent of Distinction by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
Larson was voted Superintendent of Distinction based upon a nomination and voting process by fellow superintendents. He will be honored by the IASA at a celebratory luncheon on May 4 sponsored by the Horace Mann Educators Corporation in Springfield.
Larson has served for a decade in the Paris Union School District No. 95. He came to Paris, IL as the middle school principal, and for the past six years, he has served as the Superintendent of Schools.
As a middle school principal, Larson was able to lead the school to the top ten percent of academic achievement statewide in reading and mathematics and bring science scores to the top 4% of all schools statewide despite having a poverty rate of over 65%.
He also developed a service-learning program that promoted civic engagement by teenagers contributing to more than 3,000 hours of community service throughout the community annually.
Larson’s greatest achievement as the middle school principal was the relationships he built with students, families, and educators, and was known for hosting regular movie nights, summer field trips, and extended recesses to get to know students and build relationships with them.
As the superintendent of schools, Larson has opened the Paris Alternative Learning Site, Adult Education Program, Brightside Academy for special needs students, written and received over 5.8 million dollars in competitive grants, hosted statewide professional development conferences with over 100 school districts, implemented full-day preschool programs, renovated the Allen Field Athletic Complex, and started the after-school Beyond the Bell program.
Future initiatives include increasing the number of mental health professionals on staff, opening a school health center, and developing a statewide initiative to support first-year teachers through a robust mentoring and professional development process.
When asked about this honor, Larson stated, “It is humbling for my colleagues to select me for this recognition. When I sit amongst my fellow superintendents, I see tremendous leaders that I admire. For these great leaders to acknowledge my accomplishments is one of the highest honors that I could receive. The outcomes that come from the Paris 95 School District is not due to my personal leadership skills, but it is due to the health of the Board of Education, partnerships with the community, and an incredible team of educators and leaders within our school district.”
