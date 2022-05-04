PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A local superintendent was recognized for his work by the Illini Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
The IASA named Dr. Jeremy Larson, the superintendent of Paris-Union School District No. 95, the 2022 Superintendent of Distinction for his region. He received the honor at a Wednesday awards luncheon in Springfield.
A total of 21 regional IASA Superintendents of Distinction were recognized in the event. State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Alaya was the featured speaker.
"Students in rural, small school districts should not receive any fewer resources than students attending large school districts. It has been my pleasure to work with a community that competes at the state and federal levels to bring opportunities and resources to our students, their families and the small businesses of Paris, Illinois," said Larson. "The assertation of this award is not only an acknowledgment of my work, but it is an acknowledgment of our community as a whole for the work we have accomplished on behalf of our children.”
Larson has been an educator for 13 years and the superintendent of Paris-Union schools for six years. Those nominating him noted the following successes in his tenure:
- Wrote and received over $6 million dollars in competitive grants to increase mental health supports and after-school programs.
- Developed the Paris Alternative Learning Site and Adult Education Center to support students and adults seeking high school diplomas, jobs and career-ready skills.
- Renovated Allen Field Athletic Facilities to build back pride in the Paris-Union community.
- Led initiatives to update all technology internally in the school district and provide every student with their own laptop for home use.
- Strengthened relationships with students, teachers, families, community members and local organizations to build a positive, cohesive system that works to support students.
Each Superintendent of Distinction was selected by regional peers based on commitment, dedication and leadership.
“Superintendents across Illinois navigated immense challenges this school year, so it really is an honor to standout and be recognized by your peers for outstanding leadership and elevating student success,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark. “Each of these superintendents are great examples of how strong leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward.”
