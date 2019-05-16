DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dreamland Lake is open after 7 p.m. Thursday after a viewer told WAND-TV a body was found in the water.
Police shut down Fairview Park Thursday evening after searching the area earlier for missing 16-year-old teen Dominic Walker. The viewer told the station their son had found a body and called 911.
Areas of Dreamland Lake were roped off with law enforcement in the area.
Police have not confirmed if the scene at the park is related to Walker or whose body they found.
WAND-TV remains on that scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.