DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is working nonstop to get Fairview Park Pool open for the summer.
Park officials confirmed the pool will not be open again on the weekend of May 31. That's as they're working to resolve a second leak.
Officials say a rough winter season is to blame for the issues.
"This winter was really hard on pools and we're not the only park district, the only facility that's experiencing this," said Park District Director of Operations Clay Gerhard. "The leak detection company that's coming they've worked on a dozen pools so far this year with similar problems. And that's when you start having leaks. And the pool is over 20 years old."
Pool leaders say they're just as disappointed as the public that they are not able to open yet. Now, they're speaking out about how the delay will impact pool-goers.
“Regarding pool passes, we're just going to kind of hold off on any type of refund or compensations at this time, just because you never know what can happen," said Recreation and Aquatic Supervisor Danita Roseman. "Last year we did have the two different closures, so we wouldn't want to do any refunds now, not knowing what the future is going to hold."
Roseman says swim lessons will be pushed back and re-scheduled. Anyone with questions can reach out to the Decatur Park District for more information.
Pool leaders could not give an estimate at this point about when the pool will open for the season.
Opening of the Park District Train has also been delayed. Gerhard estimates it should be able to open in the next week to a week and a half.