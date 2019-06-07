DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Food insecurity is a problem across Illinois, but one program is looking to fix that.
The Decatur Park District's Summer Lunch Program is working hard this summer to make sure kids have a place for lunch.
It serves anyone under 18 with a healthy lunch, Monday through Friday during the summer. The program feeds hundreds of kids each year.
Park leaders who serve the meals say they're giving out more than just food.
"For the relationships that we build with kids, we do some mentoring here, try to give some guidance. Because you know, when kids get out in the wild, they act a little unruly sometimes, when it's their opportunity to be free. So we try to give some guidance and do a little mentoring," leader Alvin Jackson explains.
There are 12 Decatur Park District summer lunch serving sites. To view them all, click here.