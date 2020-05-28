DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is working to help local restaurants that wish to open outside seating under phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's restore Illinois plan.
The park district is offering restaurants the opportunity to use picnic tables for outside seating. Those business owners interested in getting tables can call (217) 422-5911 or email mchildress@decparks.com Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The district says the delivery and pick-up will be available for a nominal charge. Those who get tables will have to sign a waiver and provide a $100 per table damage deposit. The deposits will be refunded if there is no damage to the tables.
Starting Friday, bars and restaurants can open outside seating, but with specific guidelines from the state of Illinois. For more on the rules surrounding outside dining in phase 3, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.