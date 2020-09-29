BEARDSTOWN Ill. (WAND) - Beardstown authorities are looking for anyone with information regarding a break-in into Jaycee Shelter at Roy Roberts Park that took place early Monday night.
According to the Beardstown Park District, a group broke into the shelter around 5 p.m. on Monday, took Gatorade and spray-painted the building with orange spray paint.
If anyone has any information about these events, please contact the Beardstown Park District at (217) 323-2555 or call the Beardstown Police Department at (217) 323-3131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.