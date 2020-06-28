DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police are looking for several individuals that illegally entered park property at the Devon Amphitheater.
Park police say it happened early Sunday morning. They say several individuals illegally entered and stayed on the park property. Park police say the individuals engaged in various illegal activities, not limited to drug and alcohol use.
Park Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects. You can call them at 422-5911 (8 a.m-5 p.m.) with any information.
This is a developing story, WAND News will keep you updated as details are passed along.
