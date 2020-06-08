DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – With pandemic restrictions being eased downtown Decatur parking rules will be enforced as businesses begin operating.
Thirty-minute, one-hour, two-hour and three-hour parking will subject violators to a fine. Parking in timed lots will also be enforced.
The city slowed enforcement on many parking restrictions back in April.
