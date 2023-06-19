SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Nearly 90,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease each year. The diagnosis is challenging for many people because they may not know the symptoms or have prior knowledge of the condition. The Illinois Public Health Association is now training community health workers to help their neighbors living with the disease.
Parkinson's disease incidence rates are higher in Midwestern states that were once a hub for manufacturing, steel mills, and coal production in the United States. Nearly 1 million people across the country are living with Parkinson's, although the number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.
The Illinois Public Health Association is partnering with the Parkinson's Foundation to ensure people know how to get access to critical resources.
"The last thing you want to do when you have a chronic disease like Parkinson's disease is to have to worry about all the little details of navigation," said IPHA Community Health Director Dr. Tracey Smith. "Let someone else do that and then let the families and those individuals be able to enjoy the time and get the care that they need to help them to live longer."
Smith led the effort for community health workers across Illinois throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these front-line workers will now transition to helping their neighbors understand the symptoms of PD and options for treatment.
"When you have a trusted member of the community, someone who uniquely knows what the challenges and the barriers are for those people, they're really better able to really give people the information and the tools they need to overcome those barriers," said Parkinson's Foundation Community Engagement Director Donna Sperlakis.
Community health workers will also be able to help patients if they need transportation to appointments, someone to take notes during appointments, or answer questions for caregivers.
"What a community health worker does for someone with Parkinson's disease may look completely different in one community from another community," Smith said. "The flexibility that we allow CHWs to have in their job is what is so important because that is caregivers and individuals diagnosed with PD need."
Smith said these are all critical components of care for people over 60 living in Central and Southern Illinois.
"We're starting to see tremors of this is going on and it's kind of unusual," Smith said. "Well, let's get an appointment with this provider. The Parkinson's Foundation and associations like that have those close connections with those specialists so that we can alleviate some of those barriers that may be there for individuals to get those appointments."
Language is another barrier in the fight against Parkinson's. That's why the Illinois Public Health Association and Parkinson's Foundation are hosting a community health worker training in Spanish this Wednesday at 500 W. Monroe Street Suite 1E in Springfield.
"We also do monthly programming all in Spanish through our EP Salud En Casa program, so our PD Health At Home but in Spanish," Sperlakis explained. "So, we do that monthly. Education, fitness classes, and mindfulness exercises are all offered in Spanish."
If you are interested in learning more information about upcoming community health worker training events you can visit helpguidethrive.org. You can also contact the Illinois Public Health Association directly at CHWSupport@ipha.com.
"People with Parkinson's inspire me everyday," Sperlakis said. "They're amazing people to work with. They want to live better. They want to live their best life with Parkinson's. So, I think it's a great opportunity for them to work with this community. There is a lot of resources out there for them to be able to help."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
