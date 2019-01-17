CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Parkland College Board has approved adopting a 38-hour General Education Core Curriculum Certificate.
It will be offered starting with the 2019-20 academic year.
The News Gazette reports the certificate incorporates the state's basic course requirements for college freshmen and sophomores.
It should make transferring from one Illinois college to another easier.
Transferring can be difficult, because some basic classes at one college do not fulfill curriculum requirements at another. Students end up spending more time and money trying to fill those requirements.
This new curriculum should transfer without issue to many other Illinois institutions.