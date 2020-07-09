CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Parkland College will reopen some student-service focused offices on campus starting Monday, July 13.
The Admissions office, Financial Aid office, and Cashier's office will open to prospective and current students from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for in-person appointment and drop-in hours.
For questions about fall registration, call the Admissions department at (217) 351-2482.
Besides these offices, campus remains closed to the public. The college will be closed on Fridays until Aug. 7.
