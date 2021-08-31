CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A car was shot at and hit by gunfire Tuesday near Parkland College, police said.
Officers said it was reported the car was moving westbound on Bradley Avenue near Parkland when it was shot at and hit. Police were called at 2:24 p.m.
In a Facebook post, Parkland leaders said there is no indication this was directed at people or buildings on campus. No injuries were reported.
Parkland said the suspect left the area and is at large in the community Tuesday evening.
"While we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to campus, we advise members of our campus community to be aware of their surroundings," a Parkland College statement said. "You can report suspicious behavior by contacting the Parkland College Police Department at (217)351-2369."
