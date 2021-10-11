CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Parkland College officials said there were shots fired near campus earlier Monday.
A statement to the campus community said this was at Sunbelt Rentals on Mattis Avenue. There is no indication the gunshots were directed at people or buildings on campus, Parkland said.
Leaders have reopened access to Parkland Way at Mattis Avenue after temporarily closing it.
"While we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to campus, we advise members of our campus community to be aware of their surroundings," the statement said.
Champaign police said there were no injuries reported to law enforcement from this shots fired call.
