CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Parkland College is planning to offer a new degree and certificate programs for students.
The college's board of trustees voted to offer an associate degree program for advanced application technicians and two certificate programs, advanced unmanned aircraft systems and agriculture retail operations.
The News Gazette reports the first program will train students to apply advanced chemicals at farms.
The advanced unmanned aircraft systems program will train students on the operation of drones.
The agriculture-retail-operations certificate will prepare ag students for careers as advanced applicator technicians.
The programs will still need to be sent to the Illinois Community College Board for approval.
The new associate degree will also have to be approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
If everything is approved, the programs could be offered as soon as the fall 2019, the News Gazette reports.