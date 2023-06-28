CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Air quality reached "very unhealthy" level on Wednesday.
Park districts and community organizations have started to close outdoor facilities and cancel outdoor events due to the unhealthy conditions.
The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department posted to Facebook:
"The Charleston Rotary Community Aquatic Center will be closed today on Wednesday June 27th due to the UNHEALTHY Air Quality for this are. All lessons are also canceled for the day."
The Lincoln Park District also posted the pool would be closed due to the air quality. The district plans to reopen on Thursday, June 29.
Urbana Park District has canceled or postpone all outdoor evening activities for Wednesday, June 28. Indoor activities will go on as scheduled.
Effective at 5 p.m., today the following facilities and events will be closed by the Urbana Park District:
- Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center will close (this includes water aerobics).
- Neighborhood Nights postponed to Thursday evening.
- T-ball activities canceled for this evening.
In addition, day camps will be taking increased breaks indoors today and extended camp will move indoors at 5 p.m.
WAND will continue to update this list as other announcements may be made.
The air quality is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, officials reported.
The Vermilion County Health Department said people are asked to avoid being outdoors for long periods of time and consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.
To check the air quality level in your area, click here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.