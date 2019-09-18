DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Three Decatur parks will be getting new playgrounds, according to the Decatur Park District.
Coates Park, South Shores Park and Cresthaven Park will all get new playground equipment. The park district hopes the parks will be completed by the end of fall or early spring.
The playgrounds will consist of standard equipment, including monkey bars and climbing apparatuses. They will also be ADA Accessible.
Equipment was made possible from a $50,000 grant from Gametime Sports. The district said they basically got the equipment half off.
South Shores is one of the oldest parks and has needed new equipment for a few years.
The park district said they are happy to give the parks new equipment, so kids have a safe place to play.