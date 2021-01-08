(WAND) - Google has suspended the Parler app over concerns it could be helping to incite violence in America.
The app, which was founded in 2018, has grown a conservative base involving people looking for alternatives to Facebook or Twitter. Parler does not have moderation policies, which has drawn the concern of Google.
“In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence,” Google said in a statement.
Google said developers agree to terms before having their app appear on Google Play. It said Parler has been reminded of this.
The suspension will last until Parler resolves the issues that are violations of policy. This has included allowing people to post threats against elected officials and plans to organize the march that ended with a breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.
"We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.," Google said.
Parler is still available on the web and other Android app stores. Users will not see it automatically taken off their phones.
Parler declined to comment when NBC News reached out.
Apple gave Parler a similar warning Friday and told the business it has 24 hours to make changes, according to the Associated Press.
