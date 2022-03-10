WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Parmalee to headline the 111th Westville Labor Day Celebration.
The Platinum-selling band of brothers will perform in Westville, Illinois, on September 3, 2022. Parmalee is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album and, since their debut at Country radio, has reached nearly 500 million on-demand streams. They will be joined by Central Illinois' based group NATU Band.
Gates for the concert will start at 5:00 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Entry into the concert is free; however, the party pit (section closest to the stage) tickets are on sale now. Party pit tickets and event details can be found at www.westvillelionsclub.net.
The 111th Westville Labor Day Celebration has fun for the whole family, featuring Conner Family Amusements, a giant carnival with rides and games for all ages.
The celebration includes a gigantic fireworks display in the park on Sunday evening, followed by the longest-running Labor Day Parade in downstate Illinois that will take place Monday morning.
