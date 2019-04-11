URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man with a long criminal history is set to be in arraignment court Thursday and be formally charged with motor vehicle burglary, home invasion, and possession of firearms offenses.
22-year-old Raul Ybarra is on parole for a 2016 Aggravated Robbery offense and has prior convictions for Unlawful Use of Credit Cards, Phone Harassment, Public Indecency, and juvenile adjudications for Burglary and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle.
Ybarra was connected by police to a vehicle burglary overnight April 1 or 2, 2019, in the 2000 block of S. Anderson.
A Ruger 9mm pistol loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition was stolen.
Police said Ybarra’s prints were on the vehicle.
On April 8, 2019, an Urbana couple were at their home in the 2100 block of S. Vine St. They heard a noise in their kitchen and found a man burglarizing the home.
Police said Ybarra threatened the female victim with a handgun and demanded the car keys and money.
When she would not hand over the car keys, police said Ybarra fired the gun in her direction and shoved her down.
Police said he took various electronics, cash and credit cards, rummaged through a second vehicle in the garage, and drove off in the victims’ van.
Ybarra was found on April 9 at the Illinois Bus Terminal and taken into custody.
Police said he was carrying the stolen Ruger 9mm, loaded with 6 rounds.
If convicted, Ybarra faces up to 84 years in prison between all of the different charges.