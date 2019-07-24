DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County Health Department officials have closed a Circle K in Decatur.
A sign on the door of the convenience store at 501 N. Main St. shows part of the business has closed Wednesday. The MCHD website did not have a report available as of Wednesday night explaining why it has been shut down.
This is one of three food establishments closed Wednesday in Decatur. Save A Lot and Fuji Japanese Steakhouse were also closed.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.