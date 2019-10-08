DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Crossing Healthcare will open two of their five healthcare buildings on the new “Community Care Campus” on Tuesday.
The Community Care Campus is funded by a $60 million gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Crossing Healthcare will own and operate the new medical detox and residential treatment facility, Crossing Recovery Center and the 60-bed dormitory style transitional housing building.
Howard G. Buffett, addressed the crowd at the grand opening, by thanking the community. He said he was here to address a few questions that were asked by the community.
Buffett said, Crossing will provide a high quality of care. It will not show a problem, but offer a solution to the problem.
During the ceremony Buffett shared stories of others who have struggled with drug addiction and what the community can do to encourage those who come to the facility.
"The answer is 'How can I help you?' that's the answer.'
The Crossing Recovery Center at 495 East Central Avenue will serve Decatur and Macon County. They will start taking patients on Oct. 15.
"I am excited for people to come and tour the Crossing Recovery Center only a year after we gathered for the announcement of this generous gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation," said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. "Access to this high level of care for substance use disorder is limited or nonexistent not just in Decatur but across the United States. When care is not immediately available for people, much is lost for the individual, their family and their community. I hope we can show our community and communities like ours around the country how substance use disorder can be successfully treated."
The 27-acre healthcare and social services “Community Care Campus” will soon be home to six new facilities, five state-of-the-art facilities will be owned and operated by Crossing Healthcare and the sixth building will be owned and operated by Baby TALK and DMCOC. Those facilities should be completed by Spring 2021.
Also, along the campus is the new Northeast Community Fund opened on Sunday. The new building is 8,000 square feet in the 800 block of North Water Street. They will continue to donate food, clothing, household items and more to those in need in Decatur.
For more information about treatment at the "Community Care Campus", call 217-877-9117.