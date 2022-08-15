DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Part of County Highway 25 (Oakley Road) will be closed for crossroad culvert replacement Tuesday.
Starting at 7:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. is when the closure will be in effect.
The road will be closed at the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Oakley Road between Angle Crossing Road and Sheets Road.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
