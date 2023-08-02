URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Part of East Main Street in Urbana will be closed until further notice.
East Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Glover Ave. and South Lierman Ave. starting Wednesday, Aug. 2 until further notice.
Illinois American Water Company will be working on a repairing a water main break.
Access will be maintained to all properties along East Main Street during the project though no through traffic will be allowed.
