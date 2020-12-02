OGDEN, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Interstate 74 is closed while a semi is removed from a crash on I-74 west at milepost 194.5.
Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:15 a.m.
Troopers said the semi was driving west on I-74 when it left the road, overturned, and blocked the road.
The driver was not hurt. The semi partially lost its load on the roadway.
Interstate 74 at Milepost 194.5 was cleared from debris and reopened at approximately 6:00 a.m.
However, it will have to close again briefly. There will be a divert at exit 197, Ogden at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The closure should last about 20 minutes while the semi is removed.
Traffic will be diverted from I-74 West off at exit 197, south to Route 150 and then west to St Joseph where they can reenter the Interstate.
Drivers are told to take an alternate route if possible.
