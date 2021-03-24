(WAND) - Part of Interstate 57 southbound is down to one lane due to an overturned semi.
The semi flipped in the right ditch between mileposts 199 and 198.
The lane closure is expected to be in place until at least 11 a.m.
Drivers are reminded to go slow when traveling through the area.
