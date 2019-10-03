DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The completion of two buildings that are part of a $60 million Community Care Campus in Decatur will be recognized with a ribbon-cutting event.
The Crossing Recovery Center, a medical detox and residential treatment facility, and a transitional housing building with 60 beds will begin operations later in October. Crossing Healthcare, the owner and operator of the buildings, will start admitting patients to the recovery center on Oct. 15.
The full 27-acre Community Campus, which the Howard G. Buffett Foundation funded with a $60 million gift, remains under construction. When it’s done, it will feature five state-of-the-art facilities owned and operated by Crossing Healthcare, along with a sixth owned and run by Baby TALK and DMCOC. That sixth structure is expected to be done by spring of 2021.
The facilities are meant to serve Decatur and greater Macon County.
Buffett, chairman and CEO of the foundation, will join Crossing Healthcare’s team and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe for a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 8. The public is invited to attend and ask the Crossing Healthcare staff questions. Crossing will explain the treatment process.
“I am excited for people to come and tour the Crossing Recovery Center only a year after we gathered for the announcement of this generous gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “Access to this high level of care for substance use disorder is limited or nonexistent not just in Decatur but across the United States. When care is not immediately available for people, much is lost for the individual, their family and their community. I hope we can show our community and communities like ours around the country how substance use disorder can be successfully treated.”
The Crossing Recovery Center is located at 495 East Central Avenue. People who have questions about treatment can call (217)877-9117.