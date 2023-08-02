MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Route 51 between Emery Road and Wise Road in Maroa will be closed for several hours Wednesday.
Drivers are asked to take an alternative route if they are traveling south from Maroa Wednesday.
The information was shared on Facebook by the Maroa Fire Department.
