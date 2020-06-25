URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Urbana Ave. in Urbana will close for more than a week.
Urbana Ave. will be closed between East Elm St. and East Green St. from 7 a.m. Monday, June 29 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
The closure is to take overhead electric underground by Ameren Illinois as part of the 200 South Vine development project.
Drivers are reminded to use caution when driving through this area.
