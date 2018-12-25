SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - Out of 800,000 federal employees. It is reported that a little more than half of them are called back to into work (even if they're on Christmas break) without pay. The other half is furloughed, its like 'paid leave'. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said more than 8,000 people are affected by the partial shutdown.
The President likes to say this shutdown is about border security, but it’s really about his own political insecurity. pic.twitter.com/idqnaPV6y4— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 23, 2018
What's affected by the shutdown?
- National Parks - it is funded by the Interior Department. One is in Springfield and the other is in Chicago. The Associated Press reported the Lincoln Home National Historic Site is closed for the time being.
- The IRS
- The FDA & EPA
- State Department Services
This stemmed from President Trump saying the bi-partisan spending deal didn't have enough for a wall. The wall would be located on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is believed the shutdown will go past December 28. The President said he'd rather be home with his family instead of dealing with the shutdown.
"I wasn't able to be with my family," the President said while speaking to the media. "I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family...I just don't want to go down and be there when other people are hurting."
Federal workers who aren't furloughed will not get paid until the shutdown is over. President Trump said he wants 5.7 billion dollars for a wall. Democrats plan to pass a bill to stop the shutdown if it goes into the new congress.
While the Republicans run the: House, Senate and the White House; the Democrats are expected to take over the House in January. Republicans remain dominate in the Senate.