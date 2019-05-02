LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Rain caused part of a courtroom roof to collapse Thursday in Logan County.
It happened while court was in session at about 9 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says, when part of the interior third-floor ceiling collapsed. Rain water had entered the building through its leaking dome.
There were no injuries, but the third floor is closed Thursday. Court services will only be happening in the first and second floors. Other government officers will remain fully operational, except for the county’s state’s attorney’s office, which was impacted by the collapse.
People coming to the courthouse for a scheduled hearing are asked to check with security to see where they need to be.
Future updates will be available online here.